Six McLennan athletes signed to extend their college careers on Tuesday.
Women’s basketball players Desirae Devine and KeeKee Nowlin will remain teammates, as they signed with Texas A&M-Commerce. Devine, a redshirt sophomore post from Dallas, averaged 5 points and 4.9 rebounds for MCC this year, while Nowlin, a sophomore guard from Bryan, had a team-leading 15.8 scoring average to go with 4.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists a night.
MCC men’s basketball player Dayante McClellan is headed to Texas A&M-Kingsville. McClellan, a post from Del Valle, hauled in a team-high 7.1 rebounds per game to go with 6.2 points for the Highlanders.
MCC golfers Elin Eriksson and Briana Venegas also inked letters of intent, as Eriksson is headed to Oklahoma Christian and Venegas will play for Southwestern Oklahoma State.
Finally, MCC softball’s Emily Klanika signed with St. Edward’s. The pitcher had an 18-8 record with a 2.63 ERA this season.