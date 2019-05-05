The Highlassies live to fight another day. Or at least another game.
Needing a win to continue playing in the Region V North Tournament, McLennan Community College’s softball team defeated Vernon, 3-0, Sunday afternoon in Weatherford.
All the scoring took place in the top of the third inning. Kaelin Morkisch singled, followed by another single by Olivia Lantigua. When Sophie Wideman also hit a single, Morkisch used the opportunity to score. Lantigua and Wideman then scored on an error that put Kaitlin Richards on base.
Emily Klanika earned the win. Morkisch went 3-4 for MCC and Richards had two RBIs.
The ’Lassies then fell to Weatherford, 10-3, in a Sunday night elimination game.