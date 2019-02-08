Jase Embry, sophomore ace for McLennan Community College baseball, began the San Jacinto Tournament of Champions in grand style Friday. He shut the Alvin Dolphins down, allowing no hits and no runs in the Highlanders’ 12-0 victory. The game was played at the Texas Sports Complex in Tomball.
MCC (6-2) scored all the runs they would need in the second inning with four batters coming across the plate. Jalen Battles doubled in two runs after the Highlanders were able to walk the first three batters of the inning. Ryan Neitsch then scored off an error, and Battles scored from a passed ball.
The Highlanders added three runs in the third, two in the fourth and three in the fifth. The game was called after the fifth as a result of the run rule.
Besides Battles’ four RBIs, Thomas Santos had a home run with three RBIs on 1-2 hitting.
The second game of the day, against Howard, was scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.