MCC guard Mike Adewunmi has claimed the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Player of the Week award, giving the Highlanders the honor for a second straight week. Last week, MCC’s Xavier Armstead took home the honor.
Adewunmi scored a game-high 26 points in the Highlanders’ 109-80 win over Concordia’s JV on Dec. 10. He went 11-for-19 from the floor, including 4-for-8 from 3-point range, and chipped in seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.
Adewunmi is a 6-5 sophomore shooting guard out of Dallas Lake Ridge.