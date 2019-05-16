McLennan Community College’s women’s golf completed a successful season with a fourth place finish at the NJCAA Women’s National Championship Thursday in Daytona Beach, Florida. The team shot a three-round 322-336-331—989.
MCC finished behind winner Seminole State (900), second-place Daytona State (923) and Western Texas, which finished in third with a 954.
Ellie Darnell, a Highlassie freshman, sho t78-81-80—239, which was good enough for a tie for 14th place. Briana Venegas, a sophomore, shot 79-86-85—248 and tied for 23rd. Coming in 26th was freshman Emily Isaacson (81-84-85—250), and sophomore Elin Eriksson tied for 30th with an 84-85-83—252. Freshman Rylee Taylor-Perez shot 95-93-91—279 and tied for 65th.
Nineteen schools competed in the tournament.
Men’s golf in 13th after three rounds
In Viera, Florida, the men’s golf team is currently tied for 13th place after three rounds of the NJCAA Division 1 Men’s Golf National Championship. After Thursday’s round, the men shot 305-290-293—888.
Indian Hills leads the competition with 835, followed by Central Alabama (836) and New Mexico (840).
Sophomores Mathias Lorentzen and Brayden Marnell are tied for 46th place. Lorentzen shot 76-75-70—221, while Marnell shot 72-74-75—221.
Freshman Mason Mikeska shot 79-68-76—223 which places him in a tie for 59th place. Caden Honea, a freshman, is tied for 61st after shooting 79-73-72—224, while sophomore Trent Leffingwell is tied for 121st with a 78-81-0—159. Leffingwell withdrew due to an eye injury. The team score is determined by the four remaining players.
In addition to leading the Highlanders in the tournament, Lorentzen was named to the District II All-District team and as a second team All-American. He has six top-10 finishes in eight tournaments and won the championship for the Dr Pepper Classic and the NMJC Thunderbird Invitational.
The tournament concludes with Friday’s round.
Baseball ends a good season
The MCC baseball team finished the season ranked No. 8 in the final NJCAA Division I Baseball Poll.
The team advanced to the finals of the Region V tournament before falling to New Mexico, 14-11, Monday in San Angelo.
MCC began the scoring with a run in the bottom of the first, but New Mexico responded with two runs in the top of the second, followed by four runs in the top of the third and two more at the top of the fourth.
The Highlanders responded with another run in the bottom of the fourth and three in the bottom of the sixth. The Thunderbirds had scored two more runs in the top of the fifth, and led 10-6 after six innings.
New Mexico scored three more runs in the top of the seventh, and MCC responded with five of their own in the bottom of the eighth.
The last score of the game was a Thunderbird run in the top of the eighth.
MCC ended the season with a 45-14, 27-5 conference record. This included a 21-game winning streak.