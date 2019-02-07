One of the goals of non-conference play is to learn just how good your team is, and where it can improve.
That applies to the McLennan Community College’s softball and baseball teams. as both are headed to the Houston area for weekend tournaments. The softball team will play at the San Jacinto Round Robin Tournament in Conroe, while the baseball team will play at the San Jacinto Tournament of Champions, both being played Friday and Saturday.
The Highlassies (5-3) will face Blinn, Galveston and host of San Jac, as well as Team Japan, consisting of college all-stars from the Asian country. MCC head coach Chris Berry, in his first year at the helm, said that this event will provide the perfect opportunity for him to learn more about his team.
“We’re trying to play as many players as we can right now,” he said. “We’re just trying to figure out our depth, and are willing to take our lumps right now to see where we are.”
One of the team’s better players is pitcher Emily Klanika, who was named the first North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week for 2019. The sophomore right-hander from Pflugerville is 3-0 on the young season and has yet to surrender a run through her first 17 innings. She has struck out 24 batters and walked seven.
Berry expects all four games to be a good test for his team. He said Blinn has a talented returning pitcher, while both Galveston and San Jac have strong programs.
Meanwhile, on the baseball side of things, head coach Mitch Thompson’s team will be trying to build on the early success of a team (5-2) ranked third in the country. He said the San Jac tourney is always a challenging event. The other teams in the tournament are Alvin, Howard, San Jac and Laredo.
“I love competition, so I’m looking forward to the weekend,” Thompson said. “We’re young, we’re learning and we’re getting better.”
He said his freshman position players are playing well, and has liked what he’s seen from freshman pitcher Mason Hilton, who will start Friday’s second game against Howard. Hilton, a right-hander from Weatherford, picked up a win in his only appearance of the season.
As with the softball team, the MCC baseball club will play four games against four different foes over the span of two days. The Highlanders face Alvin and Howard on Friday at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., respectively, then square off against host San Jac and Laredo on Saturday.
Home cooking coming for MCC hoops
The MCC men’s basketball team started the second half of conference play falling, 71-67, to sixth-ranked Ranger College in Ranger on Wednesday. The loss dropped the Highlanders to 4-4 in conference play, 18-6 overall.
The men will host Collin County on Saturday at 4 p.m. Collin County won the previous game this season, edging out MCC, 80-79, in Plano. The game begins a stretch of four out of five games being played at the Highlands.
Meanwhile, the Highlassies (10-13, 1-9) have struggled in conference play, losing the last four games, most recently a 69-62 loss at Ranger. The Lassies will host Collin County on Saturday at 2 p.m.