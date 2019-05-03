McLennan Community College’s softball team finished conference play in fifth place, good enough to earn a playoff spot in the Region V tournament in Weatherford. The Highlassies (26-24, 17-15 conference) open up action on Saturday against Weatherford at 2:30 p.m. in the second game of the tournament. Grayson and Vernon will play the first game at noon.
Temple, the conference champion, and North Central, the second-place team, have byes in the tournament. The tournament features a double-elimination setup, meaning two losses will end the season.
First-year MCC coach Chris Berry had a learning curve on coaching softball. He had served as an assistant to Mitch Thompson before moving over to the Highlassies. There were some things he had to learn, some areas where he needed to adapt.
All in all, he is grateful for all he has learned, and believes the lessons will help him in coming seasons. Injuries to key players didn’t help matters, either, forcing the team to turn to less experienced players. That had an impact on the won-loss record.
“I think when we play well, I know we’re capable of beating anybody,” he said regarding the upcoming tournament. “The league’s very balanced, so anyone can come out on top.”
As for Weatherford, the coach pointed out that the two teams split the conference games, with both teams winning two games on the other’s field.
“It’s a pretty good matchup for us, and it should be a good game,” Berry said.
If MCC wins its opener, it will play Temple at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. If it loses, it will play in an elimination game at noon Sunday.
Baseball heading to postseason
Taking a 42-12 record and a No. 5 ranking into the Region V Baseball championship, MCC’s baseball team travels to Angelo State University in San Angelo May 10-14. MCC, 27-5 in conference, will face Howard College, the fourth-place team from the WJCAC, in a 5 p.m. game May 10.
MCC finished conference play with a 7-3 run. The Highlanders also dropped a non-conference game at the end of regular season to San Jacinto North in Houston, 8-6.
Last year’s team was battling for the right to advance to the Junior College World Series when a bench-clearing incident disqualified both teams and sent Temple to the series instead. The Highlanders advanced to the World Series in 2015 and ‘17.
Golf teams prep for national tournaments
The MCC men’s golf team has had a successful run this year, which isn’t surprising. After all, when a team goes to its 17th straight NJCAA National Tournament, it must be doing something right.
Coming off a third-place finish at the NJCAA District 2 Championship in Abilene the past weekend, the team has earned a No. 9 ranking in the Bushnell Golfweek NJCAA Division I coaches’ poll.
The team will travel to Viera, Florida, May 14-17, to compete in the national tourney.
Meanwhile, the women will play in the NJCAA women’s tournament at Daytona Beach, Florida, May 13-16. The Highlassies had a second-place finish at the Region V Championship held in Waco on March 30.