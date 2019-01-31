Entering conference play at the beginning of the new year, the McLennan Community College Highlanders’ basketball team was riding high. The team was 14-2, following some convincing wins and narrow losses, with both losses coming outside of Waco.
Then came conference play, and suddenly the Highlanders saw themselves on the short end of the scoreboard. The team lost three out of their first four games. One of the losses, against Ranger College, was at The Highlands, followed by three road games in a row. The sole win in that stretch came against Hill College, which is currently in last place in the conference standings.
Ranger won by nine, Collin County won by one and Temple College won by four. MCC then went on a three-game win streak to bring the Highlanders to 4-3 midway through conference play.
MCC coach Kevin Gill doesn’t seem to be worried about his team, though. He said the team is just trying to get better each day, and points out that the conference is really strong this year.
“All three losses could have gone either way,” Gill said, adding that the team is getting after it defensively, while also trying to regain its offensive prowess that was seen in the early games of the season.
In addition, Jordan Skipper-Brown, one of the key starters for the team, went down with injury against Hill Jan. 16 and hasn’t played since. As a result, Gill has moved freshman Casey Armour from guard to a post position.
“If we can do as good or better, I think we have a chance to be in the top four,” said Gill. “We’ve won the last three conference titles, so we’re getting everyone’s best shot.”
The team plays at Ranger next Wednesday to begin the second phase of conference play. Ranger, coached by former Texas A&M and Kentucky head coach Billy Gillispie, is currently is tied with Temple for the lead in the conference standings at 6-1.
Armstead named player of the week
Midway alum Xavier Armstead was named North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for Jan. 20-26.
The sophomore guard scored 66 points in three games. He also gathered in 14 rebounds, distributed eight assists and had six steals. He was the leading scorer for the Highlanders in games against Temple College (26 points) and Grayson College (27 points).
This was Armstead’s second time to be named Player of the Week this season.
Highlassies seek to regroup in second half
The MCC women’s basketball team had a rough start in conference play. The team lost their first five games before winning against Southwestern Christian College. Hoping they had turned the season around, the Highlassies then fell to Grayson College and Weatherford College. Six of the losses were on the road.
Still, February is a new month, and the second half of the conference season will begin with a home game against Cisco College on Saturday. Game time is 2 p.m. at The Highlands.
Softball start the season with a bang
MCC’s softball team beat Alvin College in a doubleheader Jan. 30, routing the Dolphins, 12-2 and 9-1. Both games ended in five innings.
In the first game, Rebeca Fajardo went 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Kaitlin Richards had three RBIs and also went 2 for 3. Emily Klanika got the win with four strong innings allowing only one hit while striking out 18 batters.
In the second game, Richards homered and drove in a pair of runs. Daniella Hill had three RBIs, and Destiny Guerra allowed two hits and one run over four innings of pitching. Carla Torres closed out the game with no hits, no runs and no errors.
The Highlassies travel to Odessa to play Odessa College Friday for a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.
Highlander baseball aims for big weekend
After losing their opening doubleheader to Angelina College on the road Saturday, thanks in part to team depleted by suspensions, the full force of MCC baseball took the field Monday and outscored the same Angelina, 9-2 and 7-5, at the Bosque River Ballpark Monday.
The No. 3 Highlanders (2-2) travel Friday to Midland for a three game series against Midland College. The Friday nine-inning game will be at 4 p.m. and a doubleheader will be played Saturday. The first game, scheduled for seven innings, will be at noon, and the second game, at 3 p.m., will be a nine-inning game.