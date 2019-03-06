When the season started for his team, McLennan Community College men’s basketball coach Kevin Gill told his players that the main goal was to be playing in March. If they played well enough in the regular season, Gill said, the reward would arrive when the postseason rolled around.
Four months later, the Highlanders are marching forward.
MCC (22-8 overall, 8-6 conference) will compete at the Region V Tournament on the campus of Abilene Christian University on Thursday. MCC will take on Odessa (25-5, 14-2) at 1 p.m. Odessa won the Western Junior College Athletic Conference, while McLennan advances to the playoffs as the fourth-place team in the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference.
“I’m pleased with my team,” Gill said on Wednesday, a few hours before stepping on the bus to take his team to Abilene. “They played hard for us all year, and were able to fight through adversity.”
The Odessa Wranglers played two common opponents with the Highlanders this season. Odessa fell to Ranger, 88-82, in non-conference play, and won two victories over Western Texas, 90-58 and 78-77, in conference play. MCC split two non-conference games with Western Texas, winning the first matchup, 90-66, and falling, 80-74, in the second game. The Highlanders lost both conference games to Ranger, 69-60 and 71-67.
“(Odessa’s) a really good basketball team, ranked maybe seventh in the country,” Gill said. “They’re long, athletic, and they play hard.”
Gill’s game plan for the Wranglers is simple: “To beat them.”
He went on to detail his plan by including the need to win the rebounding battle, play solid defense and make shots. Since Odessa is such an athletic team, the Highlanders will need to slow the Wranglers down, and the best way to do that is to score and limit their second-chance opportunities on the offensive backboards.
One player MCC can count on regularly is sophomore guard Xavier Armstead. The former Super Centex star from Midway reached the 1,000-point career milestone in MCC’s final regular-season game. He has 515 points this season after scoring 487 as a freshman, and averages a team-high 17.2 points per outing.
MCC had two different stretches during the conference season where it lost three games in a four-game run. Despite the bumps along the way, Gill is pleased with his team’s fourth place finish in conference. Though he naturally would rather have extended the program’s run of conference titles, he said the team played well and was in every game.
“We won the last three conference titles, so we had a target on our backs for every team that played us,” Gill said.
Best of all, the coach believes his team is battle-tested.
“Our conference is really good and prepared us for the postseason,” he said. “It all comes down to taking care of the basketball. Basketball games in the postseason aren’t a series of games, but one-and-done. If you outplay the other team, it gives your team a chance to move on to the next game.”
So, with March comes the playoffs. And for the MCC Highlanders, every game is an opportunity to move on.