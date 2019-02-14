This weekend, McLennan Community College’s men’s golf team will travel to Victoria to play in the Claud Jacobs Collegiate Invitational at the Victoria Country Club. The tournament begins the spring season after a successful fall season for the team.
MCC started the fall session ranked at No. 6, moved up a notch and finished the season with a No. 11 national ranking. During that time, the Highlanders finished fifth at the Collegiate Amateur Championships in September, sixth at the NJCAA Division I National Championship Preview in early October and finished second at the Tyler Fall Invitational at the end of October. The team then finished the fall season with a win the Dr Pepper Classic in November.
For head coach Vince Clark, the fall schedule helps the players get in the swing of things for the spring season.
“The way to learn to compete is by competing,” Clark said
He said the team did fine last fall, but that they were always one score short. “What we need now is for someone in our pool of talent to deliver one more score. We have the guys who can do it,” the coach said.
There are several players Clark targets as being poised for big seasons.
“Matt Lorentzen is one of the top players in the country,” Clark said, of the sophomore from Denmark. Another potential standiout is Trenton Leffingwell, who Clark says has consistently improved his game and is eager to contribute.
Clark also cited Caden Honea as a natural talent who’s fun to watch play, and Midway alum Mason Mikeska. Clark said Mikeska reminds him of a Ben Hogan-type player, someone who is not only talented but also works hard to “find his swing in the dirt.”
A major change for the golf team has been moving exclusively to Cottonwood Creek Golf Course after having practice privileges revoked at Twin Rivers. Clark said that the change was not too difficult because they had always used Cottonwood as a practice course. But he noted that there were “significant” adjustments, especially pertaining to practice schedules and course availability.
But he’s certainly happy they’ve found a home there.
“The quality of the course at Cottonwood is top-notch and the staff there treat my team like they’re part of the family,” Clark said.
Basketball struggles
Both the MCC men’s and women’s basketball teams have found conference competition to be a struggle.
The Highlassies (10-15, 1-11 conference) entered the week on a four-game losing streak that has now stretched to six games. They lost 85-58, against Collin County Community College last Saturday, and to Hill College, 82-66, on Wednesday.
The men (19-7, 5-5 conference) fared somewhat better with a home win against Collin County, 74-59, and a home loss to Hill, 83-76.
Both teams will host arch-rival Temple on Monday, with the women’s game at 5:30 p.m. followed by the Highlanders at 7:30 p.m. They then travel to play Southwestern Christian, with the women set for a 3 p.m. tipoff and the men for a 5 p.m game.
Softball success
MCC softball catcher Kaitlin Richards was named NTJCAC Player of the Week for Feb. 3-9. She hit four home runs with 10 RBIs and seven runs scored over a five-game period.
The rest of the Highlassies (8-4) had a good outing at the San Jacinto Round Robin Tournament in Conroe. They won both Friday games, downing Blinn College, 13-11, and host San Jacinto South, 12-11. The ‘Lassies began Saturday with a loss to an all-star team from Japan, by a score of 9-1. Then there was a quick reversal of fortune, as MCC turned around and defeated Galveston by the same score.
The team travels to Bossier City, La., for a Friday doubleheader against Bossier Parish Community College. The games are scheduled for 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Then they’ll venture into East Texas for a Saturday doubleheader against Kilgore College for noon and 2 p.m. games. MCC returns back home next Wednesday for a doubleheader with San Jac, with 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. as the game times.
Baseball prep
Not to let the softball team get all the accolades, MCC baseball’s Jase Embry was named Pticher of the Week for Feb. 3-9 by the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference.
The right-handed sophomore from Axtell had a five-inning no-hitter in a 12-0 run rule win over Alvin. The win came during the weekend tournament hosted by San Jacinto, where the Highlanders (7-4) split their four games. They began the tournament on Friday with the win over Alvin, then lost to Howard College, 9-5. Saturday began with a loss to host San Jac, 6-5. MCC bounced back with a win over Laredo, 5-0.
Next up, the Highlanders play a weekend series against Navarro College. The team will travel Friday to Corsicana for one game at 2 p.m., then will host Navarro for a Saturday doubleheader at the Bosque River Ballpark for a noon game and a 3 p.m. game. Monday, the team will travel to Huntsville for a neutral-site game against Wharton County at Sam Houston State University at 2 p.m.