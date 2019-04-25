The No. 7 Highlanders came into Thursday’s doubleheader with Hill College with a two game lead in conference play against Grayson College. With Grayson sweeping their doubleheader with Vernon, MCC now finds themselves in a tighter race following their split with Hill. Both games ended 5-4, with the Highlanders taking the first game and Hill taking the second.
McLennan (40-11, 25-5 conference) started the scoring in the first game with a Jordan Yeatts triple. Yeatts crossed the plate thanks to a sacrifice fly by Jalen Battles.
Ryan Bishop hit a solo home run in the third inning, but Hill evened up the game with a two-run fourth inning. MCC responded with two more runs in the bottom of the sixth, but Hill evened it up again with two in the top of the seventh.
Cole Moore drew a walk in the bottom of the eighth, and Garrett Martin singled. Aiden Shephardson hit a walk-off single, bringing Moore home.
In the second game, the home team again took the early lead, scoring a run in the bottom of the first. The Highlanders then went cold in the scoring department, being held scoreless until the bottom of the seventh. Meanwhile, the Rebels drove in three runs in the top of the third and added two more in the fifth.
Entering the final inning, McLennan made two outs, but then began a rally. Battles hit a single, advancing to second on a wild pitch. Brett Squires then singled in Battles. Shepardson singled in Squires, and wound up on second following a Hill error. Jaylen Williams hit a double, but the three runs were all MCC would score.
Head coach Mitch Thompson wasn’t pleased with the quality of play displayed by his Highlanders.
“Both games were competitive” he said. “I don’t think we played exceptionally well. I thought Hill played really well. We kind of muddled through the day.”
MCC travels to Hillsboro for a second doubleheader on Saturday. Thompson expects the Highlanders to play better.
“If we play with a lack of energy or a lack of intensity, it’s 100% on us. It’s not about who we play, it’s about how we play. I just felt overall our team didn’t play with a sense of urgency throughout the day.
We just have to get them to see that we can play better, that we can play harder.”
Softball drops two to rival Temple
The Highlassies’ softball team has been up and down all season. The team needed a sweep against Temple, to move up in conference play and get into fourth place to qualify for the post-season. Instead, Temple won both games in Temple, 4-1 in the first, and 5-1 in the second.
The Highlassies (26-22, 17-13 conference) were held scoreless in the first game until the seventh inning.
Temple scored one run in the bottom of the fourth, then added three more runs in the fifth.
In the second game, both teams scored a run in the first inning, but then it was all Temple, scoring two in the fourth and two more in the fifth.
MCC was limited to three hits in both games.
The Highlassies host North Central Saturday at the Bosque River Ballpark, and will honor their sophomore players in the regular season finale.
Golf looking toward national finals
Having scored a three-round 888 at the NJCAA Southwest Championship and finishing fourth, the No. 9 Highlanders’ golf team now travels to the NJCAA District II Championship at Diamondback Golf Club in Abilene. The tournament will be a two-day event, beginning Monday.
The score from this tournament will be combined with the Southwest tournament to determine the top four teams for the national tournament.
MCC played the Diamondback course earlier this season, competing in a dual match the first weekend of April. The Highlanders finished in a tie for second at that tournament, trailing only Midland and tied with New Mexico.