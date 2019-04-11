The streak is dead. Long live the new streak.
The McLennan Community College Highlanders (35-8, 20-2 conference) stretched their winning streak to 21 games before dropping the second game of a doubleheader with No. 18 Grayson on Wednesday.
The Highlanders’ winning streak reached 21 before it was stopped by Grayson College in the second game of a doubleheader. Asking head coach Mitch Thompson about the streak, he gave some practical insight.
“It’s a bunch of guys who have been playing the game really well,” he said. “You just try to focus on one win at a time. We didn’t even mention the streak until it reached 20.”
While a loss is never easy to take, Thompson’s attitude was, “I think Grayson’s a good club; they’re a good team. There were two teams competing hard.”
Thompson didn’t think his team played their best, but it was more an assessment rather than an excuse. Two games worth of baseball are harder than people may realize.
“We’re on the field at 10:15 a.m. for stretching and batting practice, and we got off the field at 7:30 p.m. Doubleheaders are physically demanding,” Thompson said.
As for potentially starting a new streak, he believes his team will continue to play well. He’s not too concerned about the coming games, including a weekend doubleheader against Grayson and a non-conference game against San Jacinto on Monday. Thompson’s attitude is to “respect everybody and fear nobody.” He wants his team to focus on executing the game of baseball, and not concern themselves with the other team.
The Highlanders are currently ranked No. 3 in the NJCAA Division I baseball poll. Other top-ranked teams are No. 1 Wabash Valley from Illinois, No. 2 Walters State (Tenn.), No. 4 Central Florida and No. 5 Wallace-Dothan of Alabama.
Grayson is the only other NTJCAC team ranked in the most recent poll at No. 18, while other Region V teams ranked include Odessa and New Mexico, No. 19 and No. 20, respectively.
MCC softball’s Eubanks honored
Emeri Eubanks, third baseman on MCC’s softball team, was named the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Position Player of the Week for March 31-April 6.
Eubanks, a former Super Centex star at West, had a productive week for the Highlassies during that stretch. Over four games, she hit .667 with four doubles, one home run, three RBIs and six runs scored.
Softball drops half-game behind Weatherford
Chris Berry’s Highlassie softball squad (23-16, 14-7 conference) lost a doubleheader to Weatherford on Wednesday. MCC fell in the first game, 7-3, and was on the short end of the 5-4 score in the second game. The losses dropped McLennan to third in conference, a half-game behind the Lady Coyotes.
Next up for MCC is a trip to Vernon on Saturday, beginning with the opener at noon.
Men’s golf to compete in SW Championship
The MCC men’s golf team, coming off a tie for second at the Diamondback Dual Match in Abilene, will compete in the NJCAA Southwest Championship on Monday and Tuesday. The tournament will take place at the Tanglewood Resport in Pottsboro in Dennison County, Texas.
The team will compete in the NJCAA District II Championship, April 29-30, in Abilene, at the Diamondback Golf Club.
Women’s golf qualifies for national tournament
MCC finished in second place at the NJCAA Region V Championships. The team shot 332-+329—661 and, with the second place finish, qualified for the 22nd time to compete in the NJCAA Women’s Golf Championship to be played at Daytona Beach, Florida, May 13-16.
The team recently competed in the Susie Maxwell Berning Classic in Oklahoma City, finishing in seventh place, after shooting 321-315—636. Host Oklahoma City College won with a 585 score.