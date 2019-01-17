McLennan Community College was selected as the top baseball team in the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference (NTJCAA) coaches’ preseason poll. The softball team is ranked second, behind Temple, in the same preseason poll.
Last year’s Highlanders team finished the season with a 44-15 record and 25-7 in league play, good enough for second in the conference.
Other teams ranked in the baseball poll are Grayson, Cisco and Temple for second through fourth place.
Behind Temple and MCC in the softball poll are Weatherford and North Central in third and fourth, respectively.
The season starts January 25 when the Highlanders play a doubleheader at Angelina College, with the first game starting at 1 p.m. and the second at 4 p.m. Both games are scheduled for seven innings.
The Highlassies had a third-place finish in conference last year with a 22-10 conference record while going 30-13 overall.
The Lassies start their season hosting Alvin Community College for a doubleheader on January 30. The first game starts at 1 p.m. and the second game begins at 3 p.m.
MCC basketball
The Highlanders started conference play last week with two losses, first to Ranger College (69-60) on Jan. 9 and to Collin County (80-79) on Jan. 12. The team hopes to be on the right track now after posting a win against Hill College Wednesday, 70-66. MCC will play at Temple College on Monday at 7:30 p.m. That will be followed by a home game Wednesday against Southwestern Christian College and a Saturday away game at Grayson College.
The team’s overall record is 15-4.
The Highlassies are still looking for their first conference win, going 0-4 to date with a 9-8 overall record. The most recent loss came at the hands of Hill College on Wednesday, with a final score of 65-55. The Lassies will travel to Temple on Monday for a 5:30 p.m. tipoff.