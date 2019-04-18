The No. 6 McLennan Community College baseball team has come back to earth, but remains firmly in control of its conference lead.
Entering their series with Grayson College two weeks ago, the Highlanders were riding a 21-game winning streak, stretching back to March 6. Hosting the Vikings, the streak was extended to 22 games with an 8-6 win in seven innings. Grayson won the second game, 8-7.
The two teams tangled again on Sunday, this time in Denison. The results were the same, with the Highlanders winning the first game, 6-4, and the Vikings wining the second, 11-9.
A Monday game against San Jacinto was postponed until April 29, and MCC headed over to Ranger.
Ranger extended MCC’s losing streak to two games, 6-3, before the visitors righted the ship and won the nightcap, 9-0.
Ranger and McLennan play their second doubleheader on Friday at the Bosque River Ballpark, with the first game scheduled for 1 p.m. The Highlanders will wrap up conference play next week against Hill, with a doubleheader at Waco on Wednesday and a doubleheader at Hill Saturday.
Currently, MCC sits at 37-10, with a 22-4 conference record. They lead Grayson by four games and Hill by six.
Softball battling for second place
It’s been a topsy-turvy year for the Highlassies’ softball team. They sport a 24-19 record, along with a 15-10 mark in conference.
The team began the year with a five-game winning streak, then endured a four-game losing streak. They then one three out of four, followed by a stretch of 1-3. MCC started conference with a six game winning streak, then faltered, and have gone 3-7 over the last 10 games.
Still, with all that being said, the Highlassies find themselves only two games out of second place in the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference. Temple leads the conference at 21-5, followed by North Central Texas and Vernon, tied for second at 17-9, and Weatherford in fourth at 16-10.
MCC meets Hill in a doubleheader Friday at West High School that was originally scheduled for the Bosque River Ballpark. They then face Cisco in a single game Monday and wrap up their conference schedule with doubleheaders against Temple at Temple and North Central Texas in Waco.
Facing the two worst teams in the conference and the two best will allow the ‘Lassies to see if they can crack into the top four teams of the conference by the end of the regular season.
Women’s golf heading to NJCAA tourney
Coming off a seventh place finish at the Susie Maxwell Berning Classic in Oklahoma City, the MCC women’s team is preparing to compete in the NJCAA Women’s Golf National Championship in Daytona Beach, Florida, on May 13-16.
MCC’s team consists of two sophomores and five freshmen. Elin Eriksson, from Ornskoldsvik, Sweden, and Briana Venegas provide the leadership for the Highlassies. Of the freshmen, two hail from El Paso — Valeria Enriquez and Madison Saenz. The other three freshmen are Ellie Darnell from Kettering, England, Emily Isaacson from Flower Mound, and Rylee Taylor-Perez from Lubbock.
In the Region V Championships, held on April 4, the Highlassies ended the two-round tournament in second place with a 332-329—601. Leading the way for MCC was Darnell, who shot 77=79—156 and finished in second place in the individual standings. Isaacson tied for sixth with 85-82—167, and Eriksson ended up on ninth with 88-83—171. Enriquez (87-85—172) was a 10th place finisher, and Taylor-Perez (89-85—174) and Venegas (82-92—174) tied for 13th. Saenz finished in 17th with 912-94—185.
In the Susie Maxwell Berning Classic, Darnell again led the team, followed by Erikkson, Venegas, Isaacson and Taylor-Perez.