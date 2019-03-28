McLennan Community College has a baseball team that doesn’t really know what it’s like to lose. Yes, they have been on the short end of the scoreboard seven times this season, most recently on March 6, when the Highlanders fell to Weatherford in the opening game of a doubleheader at Weatherford. They lost the opener, 3-1, but managed to come back with a vengeance in the second game, 14-0.
Since that conference opening loss, the No. 4 Highlanders (28-7, 13-1 conference) are riding a 14-game winning streak, including a sweep of Temple College Wednesday. They lead the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference, with Grayson College second at 9-1 and Hill College in third at 11-3. The Highlanders will play Grayson four times in the middle of April and will wrap up conference play with two doubleheaders against Hill.
In addition, third baseman/designated hitter Garrett Martin was named the NTJCAC’s Position Player of the Week for March 17-23. Martin had a triple and two home runs with six RBIs and six runs while hitting .857 against North Central Texas College.
Softball righting the ship
The Highlassies (19-12, 10-5 conference) began conference play with a 9-1 record before hitting a skid with a loss to Hill College and a doubleheader loss to Temple College last Friday. The ‘Lassies host Cisco College in a doubleheader at the Bosque River Ballpark Saturday. The first game starts at noon.
MCC intentionally played a hard non-conference schedule to prepare them for conference play. A second-place in conference standings seems to indicate the team has gained something from the scheduling plan. They have split doubleheaders with Vernon, Hill and NCTC, while sweeping Weatherford and Grayson in doubleheaders and taking a single game against Grayson.
Following the Cisco doubleheader on Saturday, the ‘Lassies will play a non-conference double at Blinn College before resuming conference play with a home doubleheader against Ranger College.
Teeing up
Coming off a second-place finish at the Thunderbird Invitational in Hobbs, New Mexico, the men’s golf team is gearing up for a one-day tournament at Diamondback Match Play in Abilene on April 4 before playing at the NJCAA Southwest Championship April 15-16 at Tanglewood Resort in Pottsboro, Texas. The month will end with play at the NJCAA District II Championship in Abilene on April 29-30.
The Highlassies golf finished in 12th place at the HBU Husky Invitational in Houston March 18-19. They begin play at the NJCAA Region V Championship Saturday in Waco. In April, the team will compete in the Susie Maxwell Berning Classic in Oklahoma City.