The Highlanders baseball team wraps up non-conference play with a doubleheader Friday and an away game Monday.
No. 3 McLennan Community College (14-4) will host New Mexico Junior College on Monday at the Bosque River Ballpark. The first game at noon, with the second game at 3 p.m.
New Mexico (6-3) has proven to be a team that knows how to score runs. The closest win was their most recent one, 6-4, against Cisco College on Wednesday. With the exception of their first win (9-1 against Central Arizona College), NMJC has scored in double digits wile holding opponents to single digits. Conversely, the losses have been a season opener 8-0 loss, a third game 12-4 loss and a 10-2 loss suffered on Feb. 10 against Ranger College.
MCC has chosen to play a challenging schedule. Coming off a three-game sweep of Howard College over the weekend, the Highlanders look to extend their current winning streak to 10 games.
A game at Blinn College on Monday will be the final tuneup before a conference series at Weatherford College on Wednesday. The teams will play a doubleheader there.
Softball seesawing
The Highlassies (10-7) started their conference schedule last Wednesday when they travelled to Cisco for a doubleheader. MCC took the first game, 13-12, and the second game was postponed because of rain.
A review of the team’s schedule to date shows a team that is streaky, alternating winning streaks and losing streaks. The ladies began their season with five straight wins, then found themselves on the losing end in three straight games. They then won two, lost one, won one, lost two, and have now been alternating one win and one loss.
MCC travels to Ranger for a scheduled doubleheader against Ranger College Saturday, with noon and 2 p.m. starts.
Hoops end and begin
The season was a disappointing one for the women’s basketball team, while the men are advancing to the Region V tournament beginning March 7 in Abilene.
The Highlassies were unable to get untracked when conference play began. The team entered conference play with a 9-4 record, but the wheels came off the car as the women struggled to a 4-12 conference record. They experienced a three-game winning streak before losing their season finale, 76-68, to Weatherford College on Wednesday.
The men’s team (22-8, 8-6) finished their conference play with a three-game winning streak, including an 80-52 win at Weatherford College Wednesday.
The Region V tournament will be played March 6-9 in Abilene. The men’s games will begin March 7. MCC will play Odessa College (24-5, 13-2 conference) Thursday at 5 p.m. If they win, they will play the winner of Collin County-Howard College on Friday at 7 p.m.
Tee times
The No. 11 men’s golf team won their last competition at the Claud Jacobs Collegiate Invitational in Victoria on Feb. 16-18. The team next travels to Midland on March 4-5 to compete in the Midland College Green Tree Invitational.
The women’s team, the only two-year school competing in the Islander Classic in Corpus Christi, finished in 10th place out of 11 teams on Feb. 25-26. The women will next play atht he UTRGV Women’s Invitational at McAllen Country Club in McAllen, Texas.