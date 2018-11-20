The McLennan Community College basketball teams will go into the holiday break with a reason to be thankful, as both the men and women picked up wins over Cedar Valley on Tuesday.
The Highlanders dimmed the Suns, 80-61, behind Jordan Skipper-Brown’s 27 points. Skipper-Brown was soaring from the start, as he opened the game with a high-flying dunk that sparked a 13-0 run for MCC (9-2).
Garrett Shaw added 15 points for MCC and Xavier Armstead scored 11.
In the women’s game, MCC picked up a 55-42 win over Cedar Valley. The Highlassies used a 7-0 spurt in the fourth quarter to put the game on ice.
KeeKee Nowlin was on fire for the Highlassies (8-1), scoring a game-high 29 points.
The MCC women will return to the court Nov. 26 at home against Blinn, while the Highlanders are off until Nov. 30 when they face Lone Star College in Tomball.