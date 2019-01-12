PLANO — January has not been kind to McLennan Community College basketball. While both the men and women started the new year with a win a piece, the wins have ceased to come lately. Most recently, the Highlassies fell to Collin College, 77-69, Saturday, while the men also fell to Collin County, 80-79.
The women played the earlier game, with the Highlassies taking the first quarter lead, 16-13. Collin’s Lady Cougars responded with a 14-2 in the second quarter, going into the locker room with a 37-30 lead at halftime.
The game was close once again as the third quarter ended, with the host Lady Cougars ahead, 52-50. MCC (9-7, 0-3 conference) took the lead, 60-58, midway through the final quarter, but Collin had one more run in them, going 7-0 with just under four minutes remaining in the game. Collin then held on to take the victory.
KeeKee Nowlin was the Lassies’ leading scorer with 18 points, with Anastacia Mickens adding 13 more in the losing cause.
The men lost their fourth game of the season despite 29 points from Xavier Armstead. The teams were tied, 39 each, at the end of the first half. The Highlanders then went on an 11-4 run to start the second half, but the Cougars closed the gap with six unanswered points of their own. At one point, Collin built a 12 point lead, but MCC (14-4, 0-2 conference) fought back, pulling to within one point with 23.6 to play.
The teams travel to Hillsboro on Wednesday to play Hill College. Women’s tipoff fis set for 5:30 p.m., with the men scheduled to begin play 7:30 p.m.