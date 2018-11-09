HILLSBORO — Using a 26-0 run in the first half, the McLennan Highlanders basketball team rode to an opening victory over DFW Prep in the Joe White Classic hosted by Hill College.
Led by the scoring of Jordan Skipper-Brown (22 points), the Highlanders easily outpaced the Ballhogs. MCC led 49-15 at half. Other Highlanders scoring in double figures were Mike Adewunmi (17 points), Xavier Armstead (15 points), Garrett Shaw (14 points), and Jimmie Kelly and Casey Armour, who both scored 12 points each.
The Highlanders play Strength in Motion at 3 p.m. Saturday for the final day of the Joe White Classic.