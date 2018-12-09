Trying to build on a three-game winning streak, the McLennan Community College men’s basketball team will host Concordia University JV at the Highlands Monday at 7 p.m.
The Highlanders (11-2) are undefeated at home with four wins. The last home game was an 80-61 win against Cedar Valley College on Nov. 20. The team’s last game was at Eastfield College. MCC came out with a 91-60 win in that game. Both of the Highlanders’ losses have been by six points on the opponent’s home court.
Monday’s game will the final game before Christmas break for the team. The next game after Monday’s will see MCC hosting Angelina College on Dec. 29.
Smith, Baines elected to baseball Hall
LAS VEGAS — Longtime closer Lee Smith and smooth-swinging Harold Baines have been elected to the baseball Hall of Fame.
Former outfielder and manager Lou Piniella fell one vote short.
The results by the 16-member Today’s Game Era Committee were announced Sunday at the winter meetings.
Smith and Baines both debuted in Chicago during the 1980 season — Smith began with the Cubs and went on to post a then-record 478 saves while Baines started out with the White Sox and had 2,866 career hits.
George Steinbrenner, Orel Hershiser, Albert Belle, Joe Carter, Will Clark, Davey Johnson and Charlie Manuel also were on the ballot.