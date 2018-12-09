Trying to build on a three-game winning streak, the McLennan Community College men’s basketball team will host Concordia University JV at the Highlands Monday at 7 p.m.
The Highlanders (11-2) are undefeated at home with four wins. The last home game was an 80-61 win against Cedar Valley College on Nov. 20. The team’s last game was at Eastfield College. MCC came out with a 91-60 win in that game. Both of the Highlanders’ losses have been by six points on the opponent’s home court.
Monday’s game will the final game before Christmas break for the team. The next game after Monday’s will see MCC hosting Angelina College on Dec. 29.