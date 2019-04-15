POTTSBORO — McLennan Community College has the lead in the NJCAA Southwest Championship after shooting two rounds 308-279—587. The men’s golf tournament is being played at Tanglewood Resort.
The Highlanders have a two stroke lead over Ranger (298-291—589) and a four stroke lead against Midland (302-289—591).
Other teams in the competition are Odessa (294-304—598) and New Mexico (299-299—598), tied for fourth, with Western Texas (300-302—602) sitting in sixth. Seventh place belongs to Tyler (311-310—621), New Mexico Military (318-309—627) in eighth and Jacksonville at ninth with 348-332—680.
Highlander Matt Lorentzen is tied for first in the individual competition after shooting 74-66—140. Trent Leffingwell is in sixth with 75-71—146, and Caden Honea (80-71—151) is tied for 17th place.
The final round will be played Tuesday morning. The scores from this week’s tournament will be combined with the NJCAA District II Championship to decide the four teams that will qualify for the national tournament. The District II Championship will be played April 29-30 at Diamondback Golf Club in Abilene.