VICTORIA, Texas -- What better way to start the season than with a win?
The McLennan Community College’s men’s golf team opened its spring season in just that manner, bringing home the first place trophy from the Claud Jacobs Invitational at the Victoria Country Club. The Highlanders finished Monday’s final round with a 312 and an overall 913 to down host Houston-Victoria (919) and third-place Tyler Junior College (925).
Matt Lorentzen led MCC with 74-73-75--222 and finished in second place in the tournament. Teammate Trent Lefingwell tied for fifth with 77-73-77--227. Mason Mikeska tied for 10th, and Caden Honea tied for 19th to round out the Highlanders' top-20 finishes.
Other teams in the tournament and their finishes were Murray State, fourth; Our Lady of the Lake, fifth, St. Thomas, sixth; and Southwest, seventh.
MCC next competes in the Midland College Green Tree Invitational on March 4-5 in Midland.