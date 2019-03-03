McLennan Community College’s men’s golf team travels to Midland for the Midland College Green Tree Invitational. The final round will be played on Tuesday.
The tournament will be played at the Green Tree Country Club, a 27-hole course located northwest of downtown Midland.
MCC is currently ranked No. 11 in the first NJCAA spring poll, behind No. 1 Indian Hills (Iowa). Midland College, host of the tournament, is ranked No. 2 nationally, while Ranger College is No. 3.
The Highlanders are coming of a first place showing at the Claud Jacobs Collegiate Invitational in Victoria, Texas, on Feb. 16-17. The team won the competition with a 305-296-312—913, ahead of Houston-Victoria (302-307-310—919) and Tyler (306-301-318—925).