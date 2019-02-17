VICTORIA — The Highlanders golf team is one shot behind the leader, Murray State, after the second round of the Claud Jacobs Invitational. The round was played Sunday, with a final round scheduled for Monday. Murray State shot 600, with MCC next at 601.
Other teams in the tournament are third-place Tyler (607), host Houston-Victoria (609) at fourth, Our Lady of the Lake in fifth (614), University of the Southwest (623) is sixth and St. Thomas (626) is seventh.
Matt Lorentzen is in a tie for fourth place with a two-round 147. Trent Leffingwell and Mason Mikeska are tied for eighth at 150, while Caden Honea is tied for 19th at 154. Andrew Lane (160) is in a tie for 35th and Brayden Marnell (167) is tied for 45th.