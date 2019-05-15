MELBOURNE, Fla. — The McLennan men’s golf team moved up five spots in the team standings by posting w2-over-par 290 in the second round of the NJCAA Division I National Championship tournament on Wednesday at Duran Golf Club.
The Highlanders, who are 19-over after a first round 305 and the second-round 290, will start the third round on Thursday in a tie for 14th place, 44 strokes off the pace of leader Indian Hills Community College. The final round is slated for Friday.
McLennan freshman Mason Mikeska led the way in the second round as he shot 4-under 68. Mikeska had string of three straight birdies on the fourth through sixth holes at Duran. He went out in 34 and came back the same to move up 55 places to a tie for 41st after 36 holes. Mikeska, at 3-over for the tournament, is a stroke behind teammate Brayden Marnell at 2-over and in a tie for 36th.
Liam Duncan of New Mexico Junior College shot back-to-back rounds of 67 to take the 36-hole lead at 10-under.
Marnell shot 74 in the second round, Caden Honea posted 73, and Matt Lorentzen carded McLennan’s fourth counting score at 75.