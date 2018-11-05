With the first round of the Dr Pepper Classic completed Monday at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course, McLennan Community College has three teams sitting at first, fourth and fifth.
The MCC Orange holds the lead with 293, while the Blue team is in fourth at 313 and the White team shot 336 for fifth place. New Mexico is in second at 299, and Tyler is in third at 309.
Matt Lorentzen leads the field after shooting a 67.
A second trophy is being given for the lowest team score according to the Maxwell scoring format, which uses the four lowest scores for each hole. In the Maxwell standings, Abilene Christian is in first with 282; MCC Orange sits in second at 285 and New Mexico is in third at 289. The remaining places are fourth-place Tyler (298), MCC Blue, fifth (304) and MCC White in sixth at 336.
The tournament concludes Tuesday.