MELBOURNE, Fla. — Sophomore Parker Scaling shot a two-round 150 to lead the McLennan Community College men’s golf team at the NJCAA Division I National Preview on Monday to end the first day of competition. The team is currently in sixth place with 608.
Eastern Florida State leads the tournament with 573, followed by Central Alabama and New Mexico, both at 592. Odessa sits fourth at 594 and Cape Fear is in fifth at 598. Following MCC are Wallace State (613) in seventh, Snead State and Jefferson State (649) and Andrew (703) in 10th.
Individually, Scaling is in a tie for 18th place. Other Highlanders are freshman Will Fore and sophomore Brayden Marnell, both at 153, tied for 25th; and freshman Mason Mikeska (155), tied for 34th. Sophomore Colin Juban and freshman medalist Arran Hasting are both tied for 38th with 156.
The tournament’s final round is set for Tuesday.