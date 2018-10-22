TYLER — After a first-round 288, McLennan College’s men find themselves in second place at the TJC Invitational golf tournament Monday. The tourney is being played at Pine Springs Golf Club.
Midland leads the tournament with 276. Following the Highlanders are Ranger College (293), Murray State (295), Tyler (297), Bethany (306), Jacksonville (307) and LeTourneau (317).
Matt Lorentzen shot a 69 for MCC and is currently tied for third, while Parker Scaling, tied for seventh, shot 71. Other Highlanders and their individual standings are Mason Mikeska and Brayden Marnell, bot with a 74 and tied for 18th; Andrew Lane (medalist, 76), tied for 29th; and Trent Leffingwell (77), tied for 33rd.
The final round of the tournament will be played Tuesday.