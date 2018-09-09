McClennan Community College men’s golf finished in fifth place at the Andrews Collegiate/Amateur Invitational Sunday at Andrews Country Club in Andrews, Texas. The tournament was the Highlanders’ fall opener, and the team shout a two round 573.
Western Texas won the tournament with 549, followed by Midland (557), Wayland Baptist (559) and Odessa (561).
MCC’s Parker Scaling, Caden Hones and Mason Mikeska each shot 143 in the tournament. Colin Juban shot 145, Trent Leffingwell had 146 and Matt Lorentzen finished with 142.
The Highlanders will next play in the NJCAA Division I National Previewat Duran Golf Club in Viera, Florida. The tournament will be played on Oct. 8-9.