Finishing in a tie for second, the McLennan Community College men’s golf team shot 11.5 points Friday at the Diamondback Dual Match in Abilene.
The scoring for the match was a point awarded for each nine holes and the total. Midland scored 13 points, and MCC tied New Mexico. Ranger College had eight points for fourth, with Odessa College in fifth with 7.5 points and Western Texas finishing in sixth with 2.5 points.
The Highlanders compete in the NJCAA Southwest Championship at Tanglewood Resort in Pottsboro, Texas. The tournament will be played April 15-16.