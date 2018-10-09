MELBOURNE, Fla. – The McLennan Community College men’s golf team finished sixth at the NJCAA Division I National Preview that concluded Tuesday at the par-72 Duran Golf Club.
MCC shot rounds of 304-304-299 for a 907 total, claiming sixth behind Eastern Florida State (869), Odessa (881), Nex Mexico (889), Central Alabama (895) and Cape Fear (896).
Sophomore Parker Scaling carded rounds of 76, 74 and 73 for a 223 total to lead the Highlanders, finishing in a tie for 14th.
Other McLennan scores were sophomore Brayden Marnell, tied for 22nd, 76-77-74 – 227; freshman Mason Mikeska, tied for 30th, 77-78-75 – 230; freshman Will Fore, tied for 30th, 75-78-77 – 230; sophomore Colin Juban, tied for 41st, 81-75-80 – 236; and freshman medalist Arran Hastings, tied for 41st, 74-82-80 – 236.
MCC will next play at the Tyler Junior College Fall Invitational Oct. 22-23.