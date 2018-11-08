McLennan Community College men’s basketball is 4-0 for the season. They take their perfect record on the road again for the Joe White Classic at Hillsboro Friday and Saturday. The Highlanders will play DFW Prep Friday at 5 p.m., and will meet Strength in Motion Saturday at 3 p.m.
MCC is averaging 103 points per game this season, while limiting the other team to 78 or less.
DFW Prep is an organization dedicated to giving athletes who have graduated from high school a chance to continue their athletic career. The players have fallen between the tracks for one reason or another and were not recruited by a college or university. The players are enrolled at least part-time in a community college.