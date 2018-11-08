McLennan College men’s basketball is 4-0 for the season. They take their perfect record on the road again for the Joe White Classic at Hillsboro Friday and Saturday. The Highlanders will play DFW Prep Friday at 5 p.m., and will meet Strength in Motion Saturday at 3 p.m.
MCC is averaging 103 points per game this season, while limiting the other team to 78 or less.
DFW Prep is an organization dedicated to giving athletes who have graduated from high school a chance to continue their athletic career. The players have fallen between the tracks for one reason or another and were not recruited by a college or university. The players are enrolled at least part-time in a community college.
McLennan College Highlassies play San Antonio College Friday
The Highlassies from McLennan College will play at the Temple Classic basketball tournament Friday and Saturday in Temple. Friday’s game will be against San Antonio College at 7 p.m. The Lassies will play Coastal Bend College Saturday at noon.
MCC is coming off a 67-56 win over Blinn College Monday, improving their record to 3-0 for the season. The other two wins were against Coastal Bend College, 77-40, and Cedar Valley College, 61-53, at the McLennan Classic played Nov. 2-3 in Waco.
Baylor equestrian to compete in Fresno State Invitational
Baylor equestrian takes a trip to the West Coast to compete in the Fresno State Invitational.
The No. 4 Bears (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) will go up against No. 5 South Carolina Friday at 4 p.m. The Friday competition will be in flat and horsemanship, with a Saturday competition in fences and reining, also against South Carolina, with the competition beginning at noon.
Saturday afternoon will see Baylor competing against the host team, No. 10 Fresno State.