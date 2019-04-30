ABILENE — The McLennan men’s golf team finished third at the NJCAA District II Championship, qualifying for nationals for the 17th straight year.
MCC shot rounds of 279, 237 and 291 for an 843 total at the par-71, 6,977-yard Diamondback Golf Course. That put the Highlanders behind only Midland (834) and New Mexico (841).
Mathias Lorentzen, a sophomore from Denmark, shot 67-69-69-205 to top MCC, finishing in a tie for third. Freshman Caden Honea also earned a top-10 finish in sixth at 69-67-73-209, while freshman Mason Mikeska of Midway was tied for 15th at 71-68-75-214.
Scores from the District II and the Southwest Championships were averaged to determine the four national qualifiers from the region, which are Midland, New Mexico, MCC and Ranger.
The NJCAA Division I golf championship is May 14-17 at Duran Golf Club in Melbourne, Fla.