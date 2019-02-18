In an important battle for conference positioning heading into the NJCAA Region V playoffs, the Temple College Leopards defeated McLennan Community College, 94-86, on the road Monday in overtime at The Highlands.
MCC clung to a two-to-three-possession lead most of the game, but Temple kept it close and ultimately won the game at the free-throw line, going an amazing 30-31 from the charity stripe.
“We just hung in there long enough,” Temple coach Kirby Johnson said. “We got some clutch performances tonight.”
For most of the intense rivalry contest, it looked like the Highlanders were poised for an upset. They led, 47-40, at halftime, and stretched that lead to as many as 11. MCC controlled the paint, pulling down 19 offensive rebounds, but the Highlanders missed several point-blank shots in the second half.
Nevertheless, MCC led, 80-77, with 13 seconds remaining, but with time winding down, Leopards sophomore point guard Sammy Brooks drilled a three-pointer to send the game to overtime. Temple then made 10 free throws in the extra frame to seal the big victory and the season sweep. The Leopards downed MCC, 87-83, on Jan. 21 in Temple.
“They are a playoff team, and we are a playoff team,” Johnson said. “We were treating this as a must-win game, and our team responded.”
MCC now has some work to do to make sure Johnson’s description of them as a postseason team is accurate. The Highlanders fell to 5-6 in the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference standings, but remain in fourth place following Weatherford’s loss to first-place Ranger. MCC travels to Weatherford on Feb. 27, with two games before that important matchup. Temple moved to 9-2 in conference and 23-4 overall. MCC is now 19-8.
The Highlanders got a balanced scoring effort. Sophomore forward Skipper Brown had 16 points, while Willie Thomas and Xavier Armstead both had 14. Sophomore guard Javen Hedgeman contributed 12 and Garrett Shaw had 10. Hedgeman also pulled down 12 rebounds for a double-double.
Highlassies win
Earlier, the MCC women picked up their second conference win with a 76-74 victory over the Lady Leopards. The Highlassies stretched a six-point halftime advantage to as many as 19 in the third quarter before Temple came charging back to set up a tight finish.
Following a big three-pointer by Lady Leopards guard Mikayla Green to cut the lead to one with 3:13 remaining, MCC got some big buckets from KeeKee Nowlin to reassert control. First, the sophomore guard from Bryan made two free throws. Then, on the next Highlassie possession, she calmly drained a three. Finally, with under a minute to play Nowlin beat her defender off the dribble, and her layup made it 71-66.
Freshman forward Annya Moss added a steal and a bucket and two free throws in the final minute. Anastacia Mickens also registered a key block in the pivotal final minute.
Following the game, MCC Coach Ricky Rhodes was excited to return to the win column. He credited his defense with the win.
“We have not had a lot of breaks, but we made our own breaks tonight,” he said. “We got stops when we needed to.”
Nowlin paced MCC with 24 points, well above her 14.8 season average. Moss added 13, and freshman Ny’Asia Goldman rounded out the Highlassies’ double-digit scoring with 10.
The Highlassies (2-11, 11-15) return to action Wednesday with an afternoon game at Southwestern Christian College.