PLANO – January has not been kind to McLennan Community College basketball. While both the men and women started the new year with a win a piece, the wins have ceased to come lately. Most recently, the Highlassies fell to Collin College, 77-69, Saturday, while the men also fell to Collin County, 80-79.
The women played the earlier game, with the Highlassies taking the first quarter lead, 16-13. Collin’s Lady Cougars responded with a 14-2 in the second quarter, going into the locker room with a 37-30 lead at halftime.
The game was close once again as the third quarter ended, with the host Lady Cougars ahead, 52-50. MCC (9-7, 0-3 conference) took the lead, 60-58, midway through the final quarter, but Collin had one more run in them, going 7-0 with just under four minutes remaining in the game. Collin then held on to take the victory.
KeeKee Nowlin was the Lassies’ leading scorer with 18 points, with Anastacia Mickens adding 13 more in the losing cause.
The men lost their fourth game of the season despite 29 points from Xavier Armstead. The teams were tied, 39 each, at the end of the first half. The Highlanders then went on an 11-4 run to start the second half, but the Cougars closed the gap with six unanswered points of their own. At one point, Collin built a 12 point lead, but MCC (14-4, 0-2 conference) fought back, pulling to within one point with 23.6 to play.
The teams travel to Hillsboro on Wednesday to play Hill College. Women’s tipoff fis set for 5:30 p.m., with the men scheduled to begin play 7:30 p.m.
Joe Gibbs’ eldest son dies at 49
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Joe Gibbs Racing says co-founder J.D. Gibbs, the eldest son of team owner and Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs, has died. He was 49.
The team announced J.D. Gibbs’ death on Saturday, saying he passed from complications following a long battle with a degenerative neurological disease. It was revealed in 2015 that he was dealing with “conditions related to brain function.” He was serving as president of JGR at the time.
Jason Dean Gibbs later served as co-chairman of JGR. Before stepping into a management role, he was an over-the-wall crewmember and a part-time driver. He made 13 NASCAR national series starts between 1998 and 2002.
Gibbs played defensive back and quarterback at William & Mary from 1987-90 while his father coached the Washington Redskins, a team he led to three Super Bowl titles.
Washington owner Dan Snyder and wife Tanya say they are “heartbroken for the J.D. Gibbs family.”
Gibbs is survived by wife Melissa and four boys.