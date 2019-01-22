On the heels of a pair of road losses to Temple, the McLennan Community College basketball teams will try to bounce back on Wednesday when they host Southwestern Christian.
Kevin Gill’s Highlander team is 15-5 overall and 1-3 in conference play following Monday’s 87-83 loss to Temple. All four of MCC’s conference games have been decided by nine points or less, so it’s really been only a few plays here and there that have prevented the Highlanders from attaining victory.
The visiting Rams (12-9, 3-2) have played overtime games in each of the past two outings, winning over Collin in one OT period and Hill in two OTs.
On the women’s side, the Highlassies (9-9, 0-5) are still hunting for their first conference win. MCC has dropped its last six in a row overall. It did sweep Southwestern Christian last season.
The Lady Rams (11-9, 0-6) are the only other winless conference team.
Game times are 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.