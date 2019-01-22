On the heels of a pair of road losses to Temple, the McLennan Community College basketball teams will try to bounce back on Wednesday when they host Southwestern Christian.
Kevin Gill’s Highlander team is 15-5 overall and 1-3 in conference play following Monday’s 87-83 loss to Temple. All four of MCC’s conference games have been decided by nine points or less, so it’s really been only a few plays here and there that have prevented the Highlanders from attaining victory.
The visiting Rams (12-9, 3-2) have played overtime games in each of the past two outings, winning over Collin in one OT period and Hill in two OTs.
On the women’s side, the Highlassies (9-9, 0-5) are still hunting for their first conference win. MCC has dropped its last six in a row overall. It did sweep Southwestern Christian last season.
The Lady Rams (11-9, 0-6) are the only other winless conference team.
Game times are 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
MCC baseball opens season as consensus Top 5 team
The McLennan Community College baseball team will open up the year ranked No. 3 in the NJCAA’s Division I poll.
The Highlanders, who went 44-15 last season, finished behind only Chipola (Fla.) College and Walters (Tenn.) State in the voting. MCC is also ranked No. 4 in Perfect Game’s Preseason Juco Top 25.
Mitch Thompson’s MCC club will open up its 2019 season on Friday with a 1 p.m. doubleheader at Angelina.
Hurd not on Senior Bowl roster
Former Baylor receiver Jalen Hurd is not listed on the Senior Bowl roster as he continues to recover from knee surgery in early December.
The Senior Bowl will be played Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in Mobile, Ala.
After playing three seasons at Tennessee, Hurd led the Bears with 69 catches for 946 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 209 yards and three scores in 2018. Hurd didn’t play in Baylor’s 45-38 win over Vanderbilt in the Texas Bowl following his knee surgery.
Former Baylor quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who played for the Bears in 2015 before transferring to Auburn, is playing for the South team in the Senior Bowl.
Chiefs fire defensive coordinator Sutton
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs fired defensive coordinator Bob Sutton on Tuesday, just two days after Kansas City failed to stop Tom Brady and the New England Patriots on what turned out to be the only possession of overtime in a crushing 37-31 playoff defeat.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced the firing in a brief statement. It came one day after he said he would evaluate all aspects of the team but declined to address Sutton’s future specifically.
“Bob is a good football coach and a great person. He played an integral role in the success of our team over the last six seasons,” Reid said. “I’ve said before that change can be a good thing for both parties, and I believe that is the case here for the Chiefs and Bob.”
Lawsuit seeks do-over of Rams-Saints game
NEW ORLEANS — In the legal equivalent of a Hail Mary pass, two New Orleans Saints season ticket holders asked a judge on Tuesday to order the NFL commissioner to reverse the results of the NFC championship game that sent the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl, or schedule a do-over.
Their lawsuit, filed in state court, says Commissioner Roger Goodell should implement a league rule governing “extraordinarily unfair acts.” Remedies include reversal of a game’s result or the rescheduling of a game — in its entirety or from the point when the act occurred.
At issue is the failure of officials to call interference or roughness penalties when a Rams player leveled a Saints receiver with a helmet-to-helmet hit at a crucial point in Sunday’s game. The NFL hasn’t yet responded. A hearing is tentatively set for Monday — six days before the Rams meet the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl in Atlanta.
“Why is the rule there if it’s not going to be implemented?” asked attorney Frank D’Amico, who filed the suit in state Civil District Court in New Orleans on behalf of Tommy Badeaux and Candis Lambert.
No penalty was called after the Rams’ Nickell Robey-Coleman hit Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis while a pass was in the air with less than two minutes to go in regulation on Sunday. A flag would have meant a first down for the Saints, who could have run down the clock and won the game with a field goal. Instead, the Saints kicked a go-ahead field goal with 1:41 left. The Rams came back to tie with a field goal before winning in overtime.
There appears to be no dispute that a penalty should have been called. Robey-Coleman later said he expected a flag. Saints coach Sean Payton said the NFL office acknowledged the error to him after the game.
The question is whether an officiating mistake — even an egregious one — is the type of “club action, non-participant interference, or calamity” that merits the remedy D’Amico’s clients seek.