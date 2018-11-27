Coming off only their second loss in 10 games, the McLennan Community College women’s basketball team will look to build the foundation of a new winning streak on Wednesday.
The Highlasses (8-2) will travel to Lufkin to face Angelina College (8-0) for a 5:30 p.m. contest. MCC lost its last time out, suffering a 60-58 home defeat to Blinn College on Monday.
MCC is led by sophomore forward KeeKee Nowlin, who is averaging 15.1 points on 41 percent shooting. The unbeaten Roadrunners’ top scorer is 6-foot-4 sophomore center Natasha Mack, who is putting up 24.6 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.8 blocks per night.