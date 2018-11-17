The McLennan Community College Highlassies put on a clinic on how to dominate Saturday, and Palo Alto was the student who was getting the lesson. MCC easily downed the Palominos, 103-26, to win all three of their games in the Classic.
The Lassies (7-1) ended the first quarter with a 33-5 lead, and extended it to 53-16 by halftime. They then won the second half, 50-10, to give the game its final score.
KeeKee Nowlin scored 13 points for MCC. The team emptied their bench, with everyone scoring.
MCC will be at home against Cedar Valley Tuesday, with a 5 p.m. tipoff. The game will be preceded by the men’s teams from both schools playing at 3 p.m.