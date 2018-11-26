In a game that no team could put away before the buzzer, McLennan Community College fell to Blinn College, 60-58, Monday night at the Highlands.
Blinn led at the end of the first quarter, 18-15, and at the half, 34-31. They were still ahead, 47-43, going into the last quarter. Behind, 58-55, with 9.7 seconds to play, the Highlassies’ Annya Moss hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key, tying the game with 5.2 seconds on the clock. MCC fouled Blinn’s Alexus Brigham with half a second left. She made both free throws, and the game went to the Buccaneers.
Moss was the Lassies’ leading scorer with 14 points.
The Highlassies travel to Lufkin on Wednesday for a 5:30 p.m. tipoff.