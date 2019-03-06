McLennan Community College’s softball team bashed 24 hits in a doubleheader sweep of Grayson on Wednesday at the Bosque River Ballpark, winning both games by an identical 6-2 score.
MCC (12-7 overall, 3-0 conference) used a four-run second inning to leave Grayson behind in the opener. Arianna Perales and Kaitlin Richards banged out three hits apiece to pace a 16-hit effort at the plate for the Highlassies, while Emily Klanika went the distance in the circle for the win. Klanika improved to 7-1 with four complete games.
In the second game, MCC scored three in the first to jump on Grayson early. Olivia Lantigua, Sophie Wideman and Emeri Eubanks all had RBI hits in the inning.
Eubanks and Kaelin Morkisch both went 2-for-3 to lead the team at the plate. Carla Torres (2-2) opened with four scoreless innings on her way to the win.
MCC will next play Weatherford in a conference doubleheader on Friday, starting at 11 a.m.