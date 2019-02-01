The road can be a hard place, but the McLennan Community College softball team didn’t seem to have a hard time at all in their first road trip of the young season. Travelling to Odessa, the Highlassies came away with a doubleheader sweep, taking the first game, 9-0, and the second, 14-4, against Odessa College.
The Lassies (4-0) scored the only run they would need in the first game as Kaelin Morkisch scored in the first inning. The team added runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
Emily Klanika was the winning pitcher, and Sophie Wideman hit a homer while going 1for 3 at the plate. Genisa Marrero-Carter went 2 for 3 with two doubles.
In the second game, McLennan again jumped out to an early lead, scoring three runs in the first. Odessa got on the board with two at the bottom of the third. MCC scored 2 runs in the fifth, five in the sixth and four more in the seventh, while Odessa could only muster two more runs in the bottom of the fifth.
The winner pitcher for the Lassies was Carla Torres, and Arianna Perales went 4 or 6 at the plate, Kaitlin Richards had a homer and both Emeri Eubanks and Rebeca Fajardo hit two doubles a piece.
The Highlassies will play Howard in Big Spring Saturday, with a doubleheader beginning at noon.