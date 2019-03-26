The McLennan softball team will try to reverse a three-game losing streak when it travels to Gainesville to play North Central Texas College in a Wednesday twinbill, beginning at 1 p.m.
Despite the recent losses, the Highlassies (18-11, 9-4) remain in good shape in the conference race, in second place behind Temple (28-6, 12-2) and a half-game ahead of North Central (30-7, 9-5). MCC continues to hit the ball well, with a .366 team batting average and 28 home runs in 29 games.
Last season, MCC won three out of four meetings with North Central.