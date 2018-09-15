DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The McLennan Community College women remain in ninth place after the second round Saturday of the Lady Falcon Invitational at the Hills Course at LPGA International. The Highlassies have shot 691 over the first two rounds.
Seminole State leads the tournament with 611. Florida Southern sits at second (615) and Bethune-Cookman is in third (616). Other team scores are host Daytona State (619), Lynn (628), Florida Atlantic and Florida Tech (634), Embry-Riddle (A) (652) and Embry-Riddle (B) (696).
Freshman Ellie Darnell is the low scorer for MCC and tied for 32nd with 163. Briana Venegas is tied for 48th with 173; Emily Isaacson is at 52 with 177; Elin Eriksson is tied for 53rd at 178; and Madison Saenz shot 187 for 59th place.
The final round is Sunday.