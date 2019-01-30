The Chris Berry era for McLennan softball opened with a bang.
MCC showed some pop in exploding past Alvin for a doubleheader sweep on opening day Wednesday at Bosque River Ballpark. The Highlassies used an 11-run third inning to swat the Dolphins, 12-2, in the first game, then coasted to a 9-1 win in the second game.
In the opener, MCC (2-0) bashed 12 hits, including a number into the gaps for extra bases. Rebeca Fajardo smacked two doubles and drove in two runs, while Olivia Lantigua and Sophie Wideman both had triples among their two hits apiece.
The score was only 2-0 MCC when the Highlassies took off in a hurry in the third. Lantigua had an RBI triple and Wideman tagged a two-run single in that nine-run outburst.
Emily Klanika opened the game in the circle for MCC and pitched five scoreless innings for the win. Alvin scored its only two runs in the seventh off freshman reliever Lindy Alexander.
In the nightcap, the Highlassies picked up a 9-1, five-inning win, with Destiny Guerra picking up the victory in the circle. MCC limited Alvin to just two hits, including Nina Tamez’s solo home run to lead off the third inning for the Dolphins’ only run.
Kaitlin Richards homered and drove in a pair of runs among MCC’s 10-hit effort. Wideman went 3-for-3 with an RBI, while Desitny Sanchez went 2-for-2 with an RBI. The Highlassies scored two in the first, four in the third, and three in the fourth.
MCC travels to Odessa on Friday for a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.