The Highlassies of McLennan Community College broke into the win column against Southwestern Christian College Wednesday. They hope to continue the wins when they travel to Denison to face the Grayson College Lady Vikings Saturday for a 2 p.m. tipoff.
The Lassies (10-9, 1-5 conference) snapped a six-game skid against Southwestern Christian. With the exception of a blowout loss against Cisco College to open conference play, MCC has been within 10 points of a win.
They play a Grayson team that has 9-11, 4-2 conference record. The Lady Vikings broke a two game losing streak with a win against Cisco College, 79-76.