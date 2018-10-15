OKLHAHOMA CITY – McLennan College’s Highlassie golf team finished the first round Monday of the NAIA Fall Preview shooting a 333, which placed them in 12th place at Lincoln Park Golf Club. They trail leader Savannah College of Arts & Design, which shot 299 for the first round.
Ellie Darnell shot 79 for the Lassies, which has her tied for 26th. Other MCC players are Elin Eriksson (80), tied for 29th; Briana Venegas and Rylee Taylor-Perez (87), tied for 63rd; and Valeria Enriquez (92) who is in a tie for 73rd.
Other teams who are in the competition are Texas Wesleyan (302), South Carolina Beaufort (304), William Carey (307), Loyola-New Orleans and Dalton State (309), Oklahoma City A (311) and William Penn (316). Also competing are Oklahoma City B (322), St. Thomas (340), Murray State (341), Grand View (358) and Seminole State (OK) (360.
Weather conditions have reduced the tournament from 54 holes to 36, meaning the tournament will end with the final round Tuesday morning.