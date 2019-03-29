The McLennan Community College softball team seeks to return to the win column Saturday when they host Cisco College at noon at the Bosque River Ballpark.
The Highlassies beat Cisco earlier this season, 13-12, in a game played at Cisco. MCC (19-12, 10-5 conference) is coming off a split doubleheader against North Central Texas College, winning the first game 11-0, and falling in the second game, 6-2.
The ‘Lassies are in second place in conference, behind Temple College, wile Cisco (13-25, 3-12 conference) is in eighth in the nine-team league.
BU equestrian beats TCU
STILLWATER, Okla. — The No. 4 Baylor equestrian team opened the Big 12 championship with an 11-8 win over No. 7 TCU on Friday at Totusek Arena.
Baylor (8-4) dropped a 3-1 decision in equitation over fences but pulled off a 4-1 win in horsemanship as Marley Mainwaring, Kacie Scharf, Abbi Demel and Katie Davis won points.
The Bears grabbed a 3-2 win in reining as Madaline Callaway, Georgia Smith and Carley Salter won points. Baylor also won 3-2 in flat riding as Shannon Hogue, Caroline Weaver and Grace Thiel won points against third-seeded TCU (6-7).
The top-seeded Bears will try to win their fourth Big 12 title when they face No. 2 seed Oklahoma State at 1 p.m. Saturday.
RG3 QB camp set for June
Baylor will host the Robert Griffin III Quarterback Academy June 15.
Campers will learn quarterback skills and work out in combine-style testing, and participate in classroom sessions led by Baylor’s 2011 Heisman Trophy winner. Griffin is currently playing for the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens.
The cost of the camp is $100 for students in ninth to 12th grade. For more information call 254-710-3184 or go to BaylorBears.com/QBacademy.
MCC travels to Temple for conference doubleheader
Winning streaks, rivalries and away games should make for an intriguing mix as the McLennan Community College baseball teams travels to Temple for a doubleheader against Temple College on Saturday. The first game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
No. 4 MCC (28-7, 13-1 conference) takes a 14-game winning streak to Temple, including the two most recent wins against Temple Wednesday at the Bosque River Ballpark. The Highlanders scored 16 runs in the two games while allowing only one, including a five-inning run rule 11-0 win in the second game.
Mart pitcher records perfect game over Abbott
ABBOTT — It wouldn’t be wrong to say Kennedy Parker is perfect. At least for one night.
Parker, a sophomore right-hander, pitched a perfect game in leading the visiting Mart Lady Panthers to a 16-0 run-rule win over Abbott’s Lady Panthers.
Since a 13-0 loss to Blooming Grove on March 9, Mart has given up only one run while scoring in double figures over the last five games. During the run, Mart has scored 72 runs.
Mart hosts Axtell on Tuesday.
Baylor baseball’s series opener postponed
Bad weather in Lawrence, Kan., forced the postponement of Baylor’s baseball series opener with Kansas on Friday.
The series opener has shifted to a 2 p.m. Saturday start, and will be followed by a second game at Hoglund Ballpark.
The series finale has remained the same, set for 1 p.m. Sunday. All three games can be streamed online on ESPN Plus.
BU-Kansas softball postponed
The Baylor-Kansas softball three-game Big 12 series in Lawrence has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The Lady Bears (14-15, 1-3) and Jayhawks (11-20, 0-0) will play a single game at 2 p.m. Saturday and a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Baylor A&T set for first meeting with AZ Christian
Unbeaten and top-ranked Baylor (6-0) will continue its rampage through the top challengers the sport of acrobatics and tumbling has to offer when it faces Arizona Christian in Phoenix at 7 p.m. Central on Saturday.
Arizona Christian (3-3) is in its first season of A&T competition. The Firestorm picked up the first win in program history earlier this month, defeating Concordia (Wis.) University by an 11-point margin on the road. The team has since won twice more.
Baylor’s Madlock climbing record books in triple jump
AUSTIN – Baylor’s Alex Madlock made a little history in winning the women’s triple jump title at the Texas Relays on Friday.
Madlock soared 45-3 to claim gold, moving into the No. 2 spot on Baylor’s all-time record book. The only other BU jumper to ever travel farther is Madlock’s current coach Stacey (Bowers) Smith. Madlock’s jump also extended her own NCAA-leading mark.
“It was a big day for Alex,” Baylor coach Todd Harbour said. “I couldn’t be more proud for her.”
BU’s Jayson Baldridge finished third in the final of the 400-meter hurdles, lowering his season-best time to 50.63. The Bears’ 4x100 relay team advanced through Friday’s prelims and onto Saturday’s final by clocking 40 seconds flat. Baylor’s quartet was made up of Ian Braxton, Isaiah Cunningham, Maxwell Williams and Kalon Barnes.
The Texas Relays will conclude on Saturday.
Oklahoma blanks BU women’s tennis, 7-0
STILLWATER, Okla. – The No. 9 Oklahoma State women’s tennis team swept Baylor, 7-0, on Friday at the Greenwood Tennis center.
The Bears’ No. 1 singles player Livia Kraus pushed Oklahoma State’s Katarina Stresnakova in a close match, but Stresnakova prevailed, 4-6, 6-1, 1-0 (10-6). That was as close as Baylor could get as it dropped its 15th match in its last 16 outings.
Baylor (6-16, 1-3 Big 12) continues its road trip across the Red River when it faces Oklahoma at 11 a.m. on Sunday in Norman, Okla.
BU men’s tennis outlasts No. 9 TCU, 5-2
The No. 6 Baylor men’s tennis team began Big 12 play by claiming a hard-fought, top 10 battle over No. 9 TCU, 5-2, on Friday night at the Hurd Tennis Center.
Baylor’s Johannes Schretter, Will Little and Jimmy Bendeck claimed three-set victories in the No. 2, No. 4 and No. 6 singles matches respectively, paving the way for the Bears’ win. Schretter defeated TCU’s Alastair Gray, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. Little edged Bertus Kruger, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, and Bendeck outlasted Sander Jong, 7-6, 3-6, 6-2.
The Bears (18-2, 1-0 Big 12) claimed the doubles point and the No. 5 singles match as Sven Lah defeated TCU’s Luc Fomba, 6-3, 6-3.
Baylor has now defeated ranked opponents in four straight matches, boosted its winning streak against ranked foes to seven consecutive and improved to 10-2 this season against teams ranked No. 35 or higher.
The Bears’ Big 12 slate continues when they go on the road to face No. 4 Texas at 3:30 on Sunday at the Texas Tennis Center.